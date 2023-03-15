JUST IN
K&R Rail Engineering provides update on two projects

K&R Rail Engineering has completed the Survey for Sagar Cements' Railway Siding Project for their Cement plant at Tadepalli, valued at more than Rs.100 crore.

The company also completed Road and Bridge works worth Rs. 61.90 crore for Four laning of Suryapet to Khammam of NH-365BB in the state of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna for ESSAR Projects.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 18:00 IST

