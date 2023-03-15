K&R Rail Engineering provides update on two projects

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction wins Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project
Texmaco Rail gains after board approves transfer of Rail EPC business to two subsidiaries
Rail Vikas Nigam - ISC Projects JV bags contract for Surat Metro Rail Project
TCS partners with Rail Delivery Group to develop UK's rail data marketplace
Rail Vikas Nigam bags Chennai Metro Rail project worth Rs 1134 cr
-
The company also completed Road and Bridge works worth Rs. 61.90 crore for Four laning of Suryapet to Khammam of NH-365BB in the state of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna for ESSAR Projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU