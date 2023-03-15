Sarda Energy receives ECB nod to expand existing rolling mill

-
-
Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has granted to the Company, the Consent to Operate under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, for expansion in existing Rolling Mill from 1,80,000 tonnes per annum to 2,50,000 tonnes per annum.
