JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Refex Industries incorporates subsidiary - Refex Green Mobility

Ashiana Housing launches Jaipur residential project Ashiana Ekansh
Business Standard

Sarda Energy receives ECB nod to expand existing rolling mill

Capital Market 

Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has granted to the Company, the Consent to Operate under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, for expansion in existing Rolling Mill from 1,80,000 tonnes per annum to 2,50,000 tonnes per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU