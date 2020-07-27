JUST IN
K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.320.24 33 OPM %65.6345.83 -PBDT0.080.02 300 PBT0.080.02 300 NP0.08-0.01 LP

Mon, July 27 2020. 14:32 IST

