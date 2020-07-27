K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.320.2465.6345.830.080.020.080.020.08-0.01

