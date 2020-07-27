K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.320.24 33 OPM %65.6345.83 -PBDT0.080.02 300 PBT0.080.02 300 NP0.08-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU