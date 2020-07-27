JUST IN
Business Standard

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 1542.53 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 37.93% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 1542.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1278.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1542.531278.68 21 OPM %1.862.30 -PBDT16.2810.78 51 PBT8.845.56 59 NP6.004.35 38

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 13:48 IST

