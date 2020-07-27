Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 1542.53 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 37.93% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 1542.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1278.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1542.531278.681.862.3016.2810.788.845.566.004.35

