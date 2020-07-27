Avantel standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.23% to Rs 11.13 croreNet profit of Avantel rose 6.62% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.23% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.138.68 28 OPM %23.7223.04 -PBDT2.492.24 11 PBT1.771.73 2 NP1.451.36 7
