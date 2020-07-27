Avantel standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.23% to Rs 11.13 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 6.62% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.23% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.138.6823.7223.042.492.241.771.731.451.36

