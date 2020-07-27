JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals approves QIP issue of up to Rs 1000 cr

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 28.65% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Avantel standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.23% to Rs 11.13 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 6.62% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.23% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.138.68 28 OPM %23.7223.04 -PBDT2.492.24 11 PBT1.771.73 2 NP1.451.36 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU