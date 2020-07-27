Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 28.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 42.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 12.19% in the December 2019 quarter
Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Dynemic Products rallies after Dahej project update
BF Investment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 40.42 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products rose 28.25% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.4245.36 -11 OPM %26.2220.35 -PBDT10.708.94 20 PBT9.858.10 22 NP7.315.70 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU