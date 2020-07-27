Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 28.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 28.25% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.4245.3626.2220.3510.708.949.858.107.315.70

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)