Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 28.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 28.25% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.4245.36 -11 OPM %26.2220.35 -PBDT10.708.94 20 PBT9.858.10 22 NP7.315.70 28

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 13:48 IST

