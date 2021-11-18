Kalpataru Power sizzles after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund hikes stake

Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 1.82% to Rs 427.35 after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired an additional 0.19% stake in the company via open market transactions on 16 November 2021.

Schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 2,85,996 shares (0.1921% equity) of Kalpataru Power Transmission on 16 November 2021. As a result, the aggregate shareholding of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has increased to 5.18% from 4.99% earlier.

On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power Transmission's net profit declined 42.36% to Rs 83 crore on 17.05% rise in net sales to Rs 3549 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is amongst the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. It is executing projects that delivers complete solutions covering design, testing, fabrication, erection and construction of transmission lines, oil and gas infrastructure and railways projects on a turnkey basis.

