DLF enters Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

The real estate company was selected to be a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the second time.

DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in this index and joins a distinguished league of 15 companies from India which have been recognized for their ESG initiatives and practices.

As of 12 November 2021, DLF performed in the top decile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with a 97% percentile ranking. This is the second consecutive year that DLF is included in the index.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is the world's leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

DLF reported 98.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 226.33 crore despite a 8% decline in net sales to Rs 1,480.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

The scrip was down 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 416.95 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)