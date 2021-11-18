DLF enters Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

The real estate company was selected to be a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the second time.
DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in this index and joins a distinguished league of 15 companies from India which have been recognized for their ESG initiatives and practices.
As of 12 November 2021, DLF performed in the top decile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with a 97% percentile ranking. This is the second consecutive year that DLF is included in the index.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is the world's leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
DLF reported 98.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 226.33 crore despite a 8% decline in net sales to Rs 1,480.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).
The scrip was down 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 416.95 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU