Board of Coromandel International approves foray into CDMO and scaling up of crop protection chemicals

The Board of Coromandel International in its meeting held today approved the company's plan to expand its operations in Crop Protection Chemicals and foray into Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business.
The Board further approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas namely Speciality and Industrial Chemicals.
This is in line with the company's strategy to establish a sizeable presence in the Crop Protection Chemicals business and leverage its deep technical capabilities and best in class infrastructure to enter into adjacencies like CDMO, Speciality and Industrial Chemicals.
