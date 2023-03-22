JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ZF Commercial announces cessation fo director

Nazara Technologies announces acquisition of 73% stake in Pro Football Network
Business Standard

Board of Coromandel International approves foray into CDMO and scaling up of crop protection chemicals

Capital Market 

The Board of Coromandel International in its meeting held today approved the company's plan to expand its operations in Crop Protection Chemicals and foray into Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business.

The Board further approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas namely Speciality and Industrial Chemicals.

This is in line with the company's strategy to establish a sizeable presence in the Crop Protection Chemicals business and leverage its deep technical capabilities and best in class infrastructure to enter into adjacencies like CDMO, Speciality and Industrial Chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU