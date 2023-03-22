Nazara Technologies announces acquisition of 73% stake in Pro Football Network

For a cash consideration of USD 1.817 million

Nazara Technologies announced that 'Sportskeeda Inc.', wholly owned subsidiary of Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda), material subsidiary of the Company, has today signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of 73.27% of the capital stocks of Pro Football Network LLC, a Connecticut Limited Liability Company, at a consideration of USD 1.817 million, to be paid in cash.

Pro Football Network LLC is a US Sports Digital Media Publisher focusing on publishing content related to the National Football League in the United States. With more than an average of 5 million MAUs, Pro Football Network is widely recognized as one of the best NFL-focused sports sites and is ranked 3rd amongst the top NFL focused media sites in the US (SimilarWeb Rankings, January 2023). NFL is the most watched sport in the US.

The acquisition is proposed by way of combination of both primary infusion in preferred stocks and secondary purchase of common stock from its existing stockholders and subsequent exchange of such common stock into preferred stock, which in aggregate represent up to 73.27% of the capital stock. Further, Sportskeeda Inc, reserves an option to acquire up to 10% and up to 8% additional stock of the Pro Football Network LLC in CY 2024 and CY 2025 respectively.

The acquisition is being funded out of internal cash reserves of Sportskeeda which has been advanced as loan to its wholly owned subsidiary 'Sportskeeda Inc'.

