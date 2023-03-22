JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Absolute Sports acquires majority stake in Pro Football Network LLC
Business Standard

ZF Commercial announces cessation fo director

Capital Market 

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India announced that Alexander De Bock (DIN: 08745365), Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 30 March 2023.

His resignation is on account of his ceasing to be associated with the ZF Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU