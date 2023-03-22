Absolute Sports acquires majority stake in Pro Football Network LLC

-
This marks the first acquisition for Absolute Sports in the US Sports Media market as it looks to bolster its existing user base and offerings in the US.
The all-cash transaction includes acquisition of 73.3% stake for US$1.82 million (~ Rs 16 crore) through primary infusion of capital and secondary stock purchases.
In CY22, PFN had revenues of US $2.1 million (~ Rs 17.5 crore).
Absolute Sports will use its cash reserves to fund the transaction.
