JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp appoints director
Business Standard

Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 37.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.02% to Rs 255.09 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 37.22% to Rs 131.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 255.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales255.09191.77 33 OPM %86.7682.66 -PBDT220.43144.30 53 PBT205.09123.82 66 NP131.5395.85 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU