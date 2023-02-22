Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 37.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.02% to Rs 255.09 croreNet profit of Kamarajar Port rose 37.22% to Rs 131.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 255.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales255.09191.77 33 OPM %86.7682.66 -PBDT220.43144.30 53 PBT205.09123.82 66 NP131.5395.85 37
