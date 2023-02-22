Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 37.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.02% to Rs 255.09 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 37.22% to Rs 131.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 255.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.255.09191.7786.7682.66220.43144.30205.09123.82131.5395.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)