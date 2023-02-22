Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 197.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.44% to Rs 122.51 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 197.28% to Rs 22.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.44% to Rs 122.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.122.5174.5087.2668.0331.7211.2430.8910.6122.927.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)