JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp appoints director
Business Standard

Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 197.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 64.44% to Rs 122.51 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 197.28% to Rs 22.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.44% to Rs 122.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.5174.50 64 OPM %87.2668.03 -PBDT31.7211.24 182 PBT30.8910.61 191 NP22.927.71 197

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU