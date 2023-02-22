Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 197.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.44% to Rs 122.51 croreNet profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 197.28% to Rs 22.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.44% to Rs 122.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.5174.50 64 OPM %87.2668.03 -PBDT31.7211.24 182 PBT30.8910.61 191 NP22.927.71 197
