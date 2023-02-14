JUST IN
Business Standard

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 2121.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 83.81 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 2121.60% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 83.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.8151.38 63 OPM %39.6533.63 -PBDT27.955.14 444 PBT23.940.87 2652 NP27.771.25 2122

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

