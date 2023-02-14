Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 2121.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 2121.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Kamat Hotels to raise Rs 297 cr via debentures
Kamat Hotels (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
-
Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 83.81 croreNet profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 2121.60% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 83.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.8151.38 63 OPM %39.6533.63 -PBDT27.955.14 444 PBT23.940.87 2652 NP27.771.25 2122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU