Kanoria Chemicals to set up new Formaldehyde plant at Ankleshwar

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has performed Bhumi Puja for setting up a new Formaldehyde plant at the existing manufacturing facility at GIDC, Ankleshwar Gujarat on 23 February 2023.

The upcoming Formaldehyde plant will be with latest Metal Oxide based technology.

This new capacity with superior technology will cater to growing demand in various sectors such as Engineering wood, Textile, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, etc. in the region as well as the exports markets.

