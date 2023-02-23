Kanoria Chemicals to set up new Formaldehyde plant at Ankleshwar

The upcoming Formaldehyde plant will be with latest Metal Oxide based technology.
This new capacity with superior technology will cater to growing demand in various sectors such as Engineering wood, Textile, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, etc. in the region as well as the exports markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU