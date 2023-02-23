Punjab & Sind Bank receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Punjab & Sind Bank announced that ICRA has upgraded the Rating of Additional Tier I Bonds of Rs.1000 crore from ICRA A- (Negative) to ICRA A (Stable) and has reaffirmed the rating of the Certificate of Deposits at ICRA Al+.

The Rating of the Additional Tier I Bonds has also been withdrawn as these Bonds have been redeemed.

