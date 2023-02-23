MCA sanctions scheme of arrangement of non-core assets of Shipping Corporation of India

-
Shipping Corporation of India announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its order dated 22 February 2023 has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Non-Core Assets (Demerged Undertaking) of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI/Demerged Company) into Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets (Resulting Company) (Scheme of Arrangement).
