Volumes jump at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 January 2023.
360 ONE WAM Ltd saw volume of 5710 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 924 shares. The stock increased 2.49% to Rs.1,804.05. Volumes stood at 844 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 6230 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2518 shares. The stock rose 3.70% to Rs.591.30. Volumes stood at 1264 shares in the last session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 7.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.83% to Rs.226.90. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 6.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.28% to Rs.70.60. Volumes stood at 11.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd notched up volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47154 shares. The stock slipped 1.23% to Rs.1,210.00. Volumes stood at 47544 shares in the last session.
