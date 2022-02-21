Kansai Nerolac appoints Anuj Jain as MD

Kansai Nerolac Paints appointed Anuj Jain as the managing director (MD) for a term of five years, with effect from 1 April 2022.

Mr Anuj Jain is a B.Sc. and Master of Management Studies, University of Bombay (Mumbai). Mr Jain had joined Kansai Nerolac Paints on 4 June 1990 and was the Director of Decorative and Industrial Sales & Marketing, prior to his appointment on the board as a Whole-time Director with effect from 1 April 2018.

Mr Jain will be replacing H. M. Bharuka, who served as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company on completion of his term from the close of business on 31 March 2022

Kansai Nerolac Paints' consolidated net profit fell 37.18% to Rs 128.03 crore on 13.68% increase in net sales to Rs 1,810.35 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints fell 0.67% to Rs 490.75 on BSE. Kansai Nerolac Paints is one of the leading paint company in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.

