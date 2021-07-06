Karix Mobile deploys WhatsApp Business Solution for Panasonic India

Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, today announced the deployment of a conversational solution for Panasonic India using the WhatsApp Business Solution Platform.

The solution will facilitate one-to-one conversations between Panasonic's customers and the brand.

The solution is built on a low-code automation platform that is quick to deploy. It is meant to deliver a visually rich user experience on WhatsApp enriched with rich cards, on the back of AI-powered chatbots.

The solution will also facilitate two-way messaging and automatically transfer complex customer queries to service agents for a swift and seamless redressal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)