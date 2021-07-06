Karix Mobile deploys WhatsApp Business Solution for Panasonic India

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp expands digital outreach to enhance customer convinience
Hero MotoCorp launches sales and aftersales services on WhatsApp
Ramco Systems launches its Virtual Assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram
Tanla Platforms gains after subsidiary deploys banking solution for Axis Bank
Board of Tanla Platforms approves Annual Operating Plan FY22
-
Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, today announced the deployment of a conversational solution for Panasonic India using the WhatsApp Business Solution Platform.
The solution will facilitate one-to-one conversations between Panasonic's customers and the brand.
The solution is built on a low-code automation platform that is quick to deploy. It is meant to deliver a visually rich user experience on WhatsApp enriched with rich cards, on the back of AI-powered chatbots.
The solution will also facilitate two-way messaging and automatically transfer complex customer queries to service agents for a swift and seamless redressal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU