Karnataka Bank introduces demat and trading account facility with KBLSmart Trade

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account (savings +trading+ demat)
Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 82.75 cr
Financials stocks edge lower
RBI Proposes Direct Access To Retail Investors In G-Sec Market
Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 21.50 cr
-
Karnataka Bank and IIFL Securities have joined hands to introduce "KBLSmart Trade" a unique facility in which all Karnataka Bank customers can access IIFL Securities Demat & Trading account solution for their capital market needs.
Karnataka Bank's tech savvy customers from any location can now open paperless, online trading account instantly in minutes with IIFL Securities under KBL Smart Trade. KBL Smart Trade, a 2 in 1 account facility wherein Demat & Trading account features are clubbed, is a one stop shop for smart investors in capital market.
Further, Bank will also be benefited by way of enriched customer engagement and retention resulting in augmented CASA funds to the Bank. IIFL is one of the pioneers in bringing technology led innovations in the broking industry in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU