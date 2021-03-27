Karnataka Bank introduces demat and trading account facility with KBLSmart Trade

Karnataka Bank and IIFL Securities have joined hands to introduce "KBLSmart Trade" a unique facility in which all Karnataka Bank customers can access IIFL Securities Demat & Trading account solution for their capital market needs.

Karnataka Bank's tech savvy customers from any location can now open paperless, online trading account instantly in minutes with IIFL Securities under KBL Smart Trade. KBL Smart Trade, a 2 in 1 account facility wherein Demat & Trading account features are clubbed, is a one stop shop for smart investors in capital market.

Further, Bank will also be benefited by way of enriched customer engagement and retention resulting in augmented CASA funds to the Bank. IIFL is one of the pioneers in bringing technology led innovations in the broking industry in India.

