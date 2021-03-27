HCL Technologies opens Global Delivery Center in Mississauga, Ontario

HCL Technologies announced the opening of its Innovation center focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario.

From this newest Global Delivery center (GDC), HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

HCL will provide next-gen services including digital and analytics solutions, cloud consulting and migration, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application services.

HCL continues to significantly invest in Canada to build innovation and delivery capabilities and strengthen its workforce.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)