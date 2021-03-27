Marico allots 7,660 equity shares under ESOP

Marico has allotted 7,660 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,13,49,998 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating Rs. 1,29,13,49,998/-

