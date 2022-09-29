Karnataka Bank raises term deposit interest rates

With effect from 29 September 2022

Karnataka Bank has raised interest rates on term deposits for amount of up to Rs 10 crore across various maturity period with effect from 29 September 2022.

For below Rs.2 crore deposits invested for 7 days to 90 days, Bank will now offer 5.25%. For the same period, on deposits of Rs.2 crore to Rs.10 crore, the revised rate will be 5.60%.

For a maturity period of 1 to 2 years, interest rates on below Rs.2 crore deposits are increased to 6.40%. The revised rates for Rs.2 crore to Rs.10 crore for the same period will be 6.50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)