Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA final approval for Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets

Used in treatment of chest pain (angina)

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the USFDA to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets in the strengths of 0.3 mg, 0.4mg and 0.6mg (US RLD: Nitrostat Sublingual Tablets).

Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets are used to relieve chest pain (angina) in people who have a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease). It may also be used before physical activities to help prevent chest pain. Nitroglycerin belongs to a class of drugs known as nitrates. Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood. This drug works by relaxing and widening blood vessels so blood can flow more easily to the heart. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)