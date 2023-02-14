Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreKaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-650.00-620.00 -PBDT0.14-0.19 LP PBT0.12-0.26 LP NP0-0.20 100
