Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 90.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 135.32% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.532.355.6110.640.380.260.270.130.210.11

