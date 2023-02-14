Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 90.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 135.32% to Rs 5.53 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 135.32% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.532.35 135 OPM %5.6110.64 -PBDT0.380.26 46 PBT0.270.13 108 NP0.210.11 91
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
