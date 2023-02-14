Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 213.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.83% to Rs 101.62 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 213.11% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.83% to Rs 101.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.101.6258.4671.1759.4829.709.7829.399.5821.987.02

