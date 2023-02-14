JUST IN
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 213.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.83% to Rs 101.62 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 213.11% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.83% to Rs 101.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales101.6258.46 74 OPM %71.1759.48 -PBDT29.709.78 204 PBT29.399.58 207 NP21.987.02 213

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

