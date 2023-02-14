Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 213.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Arman Financial Services approves allotment of securities aggregting Rs 115 cr
Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 310.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Arman Financial rises as board approves preferential issue
Board of Arman Financial Services approves issuance of securities
-
Sales rise 73.83% to Rs 101.62 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services rose 213.11% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 73.83% to Rs 101.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales101.6258.46 74 OPM %71.1759.48 -PBDT29.709.78 204 PBT29.399.58 207 NP21.987.02 213
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU