Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 48.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 88.57 croreNet profit of Haldyn Glass rose 48.45% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.5759.89 48 OPM %10.6610.69 -PBDT10.467.45 40 PBT8.665.35 62 NP5.733.86 48
