Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 48.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 48.45% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 88.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.88.5759.8910.6610.6910.467.458.665.355.733.86

