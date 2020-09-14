JUST IN
Kavit Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 95.46% to Rs 3.44 crore

Sales decline 95.46% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net profit of Kavit Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.46% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.4475.76 -95 OPM %-6.98-0.70 -PBDT0.291.36 -79 PBT0.231.17 -80 NP0.171.02 -83

