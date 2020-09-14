Kavit Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kavit Industries standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the March 2020 quarter
Kavit Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.16% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 95.46% to Rs 3.44 croreNet profit of Kavit Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.46% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.4475.76 -95 OPM %-6.98-0.70 -PBDT0.291.36 -79 PBT0.231.17 -80 NP0.171.02 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU