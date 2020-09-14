Kavit Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.46% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net profit of Kavit Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.46% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.4475.76-6.98-0.700.291.360.231.170.171.02

