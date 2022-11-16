KBC Global consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.56% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net profit of KBC Global declined 77.61% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 39.56% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.5522.4232.9925.071.136.111.096.081.014.51

