Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 118.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 245.07 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 118.60% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 245.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales245.07169.82 44 OPM %11.308.99 -PBDT22.0912.09 83 PBT18.589.10 104 NP13.756.29 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:04 IST

