Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 118.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 245.07 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 118.60% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 245.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.245.07169.8211.308.9922.0912.0918.589.1013.756.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)