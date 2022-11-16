Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 5.55 croreNet profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.557.13 -22 OPM %89.1971.39 -PBDT0.380.21 81 PBT0.300.07 329 NP0.230.05 360
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
