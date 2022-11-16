Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.557.1389.1971.390.380.210.300.070.230.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)