JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Auto shares edge higher
Business Standard

Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.557.13 -22 OPM %89.1971.39 -PBDT0.380.21 81 PBT0.300.07 329 NP0.230.05 360

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU