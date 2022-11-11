KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 238.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 82.09 crore

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 238.08% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 82.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.82.0978.9715.7015.0730.8411.6830.1911.1528.948.56

