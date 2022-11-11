KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 238.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 82.09 croreNet profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 238.08% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 82.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales82.0978.97 4 OPM %15.7015.07 -PBDT30.8411.68 164 PBT30.1911.15 171 NP28.948.56 238
