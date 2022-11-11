ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 181.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 1512.53 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 181.08% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 1512.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1376.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1512.531376.115.993.3775.0137.9949.1513.6429.5710.52

