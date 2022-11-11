ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 181.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 1512.53 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 181.08% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 1512.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1376.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1512.531376.11 10 OPM %5.993.37 -PBDT75.0137.99 97 PBT49.1513.64 260 NP29.5710.52 181
