JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 32.47 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.4729.95 8 OPM %0.180.80 -PBDT0.720.67 7 PBT0.690.66 5 NP0.510.50 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU