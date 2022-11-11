Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 32.47 croreNet profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.4729.95 8 OPM %0.180.80 -PBDT0.720.67 7 PBT0.690.66 5 NP0.510.50 2
