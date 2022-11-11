Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 32.47 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.4729.950.180.800.720.670.690.660.510.50

