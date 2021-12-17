Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 96.45 points or 2.46% at 3827.77 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.58%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.46%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.96%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.94%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.69%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.18%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.15%), DLF Ltd (down 1.81%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.22%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 564.95 or 0.98% at 57336.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 174.6 points or 1.01% at 17073.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 329.99 points or 1.14% at 28725.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 140.71 points or 1.59% at 8687.86.

On BSE,1068 shares were trading in green, 2215 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

