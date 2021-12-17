Nitco Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Nitco reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.39 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.56 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.81 crore in the September 2021 quarter
KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Brooks Laboratories Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd and Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2021.
Brooks Laboratories Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd and Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2021.
Nitco Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 36.45 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60520 shares in the past one month.
Brooks Laboratories Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 99.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7551 shares in the past one month.
Pearl Polymers Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 18.84. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37550 shares in the past one month.
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd shed 8.49% to Rs 49.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2842 shares in the past one month.
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd corrected 7.49% to Rs 52.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67710 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU