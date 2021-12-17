Nitco Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Brooks Laboratories Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd and Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2021.

Nitco Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 36.45 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60520 shares in the past one month.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 99.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7551 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 18.84. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37550 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd shed 8.49% to Rs 49.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2842 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd corrected 7.49% to Rs 52.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67710 shares in the past one month.

