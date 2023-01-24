KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 1784.32 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 27.04% to Rs 128.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 1784.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1563.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1784.321563.8510.2110.03188.17149.54173.75135.80128.60101.23

