JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 101.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 1784.32 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 27.04% to Rs 128.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 1784.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1563.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1784.321563.85 14 OPM %10.2110.03 -PBDT188.17149.54 26 PBT173.75135.80 28 NP128.60101.23 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU