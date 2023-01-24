KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 79.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Dynamic Cables shares to list on National Stock Exchange
Volumes spurt at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 1784.32 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 27.04% to Rs 128.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 1784.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1563.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1784.321563.85 14 OPM %10.2110.03 -PBDT188.17149.54 26 PBT173.75135.80 28 NP128.60101.23 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU