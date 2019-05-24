KEI Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Electronics Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, India Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2019.

Electronics Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, India Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2019.

spiked 8.37% to Rs 505 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 72883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15384 shares in the past one month.

Electronics Ltd surged 8.21% to Rs 110.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 7.78% to Rs 121.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42653 shares in the past one month.

India Ltd added 7.04% to Rs 208.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24564 shares in the past one month.

advanced 6.85% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)