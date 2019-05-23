Merck Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Central Bank of India and Vedanta Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2019.
Merck Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 3965.75 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7585 shares in the past one month.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 148.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 172.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Central Bank of India dropped 4.73% to Rs 25.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53852 shares in the past one month.
Vedanta Ltd pared 4.30% to Rs 159.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
