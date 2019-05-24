Volumes soar at GRUH Finance Ltd counter

clocked volume of 167.97 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 341.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49155 shares

GE Power India Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 May 2019.

clocked volume of 167.97 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 341.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49155 shares. The stock lost 6.50% to Rs.306.50. Volumes stood at 87150 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 4393 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1104 shares. The stock increased 0.87% to Rs.900.00. Volumes stood at 881 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74303 shares. The stock lost 5.70% to Rs.516.75. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 30721 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16432 shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.202.20. Volumes stood at 53843 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 32583 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20729 shares. The stock slipped 0.36% to Rs.439.80. Volumes stood at 19617 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)