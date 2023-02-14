Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 23.36 croreNet loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.3619.89 17 OPM %-6.6823.28 -PBDT-2.832.99 PL PBT-3.122.70 PL NP-1.102.70 PL
