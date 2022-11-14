Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.63 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.50% to Rs 0.42 croreNet Loss of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 86.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.423.11 -86 OPM %-892.86-54.66 -PBDT-4.18-2.58 -62 PBT-4.54-2.90 -57 NP-4.63-2.99 -55
