Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 80.74% to Rs 8.35 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels rose 642.86% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 80.74% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.354.6227.9014.722.991.821.900.591.560.21

