Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels rose 642.86% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 80.74% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.354.62 81 OPM %27.9014.72 -PBDT2.991.82 64 PBT1.900.59 222 NP1.560.21 643

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 12:57 IST

