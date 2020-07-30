JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 79.37% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net Loss of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.37% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.80% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.653.15 -79 14.888.14 83 OPM %-638.46-29.21 --49.19-195.58 - PBDT-7.41-0.95 -680 5.072.52 101 PBT-7.82-1.54 -408 3.330.41 712 NP-8.13-5.99 -36 3.44-21.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU