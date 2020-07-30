Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Visa Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Visa Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.30 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Strictest action, blacklisting of people who violated Indian visa rules: Govt
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 31.02% to Rs 209.03 croreNet Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 40.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.02% to Rs 209.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 161.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.68% to Rs 683.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1414.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales209.03303.04 -31 683.341414.27 -52 OPM %-2.91-1.17 --7.31-1.81 - PBDT-7.86-6.76 -16 -57.85-28.24 -105 PBT-40.64-39.62 -3 -191.90-161.63 -19 NP-40.64-39.62 -3 -191.90-161.63 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU