Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.02% to Rs 209.03 crore

Net Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 40.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.02% to Rs 209.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 161.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.68% to Rs 683.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1414.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

