JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 669.83 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 26.46% to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 669.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 823.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales669.83823.50 -19 OPM %69.0679.64 -PBDT194.23312.34 -38 PBT184.17302.37 -39 NP93.61127.29 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU