JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 669.83 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 26.46% to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 669.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 823.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.669.83823.5069.0679.64194.23312.34184.17302.3793.61127.29

