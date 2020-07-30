JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 669.83 croreNet profit of JM Financial declined 26.46% to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 669.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 823.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales669.83823.50 -19 OPM %69.0679.64 -PBDT194.23312.34 -38 PBT184.17302.37 -39 NP93.61127.29 -26
