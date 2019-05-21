JUST IN
Business Standard

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.11% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net Loss of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.154.93 -36 OPM %-60.32-125.76 -PBDT-1.54-6.43 76 PBT-1.54-6.99 78 NP-6.05-6.70 10

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 09:13 IST

