Kernex Microsystems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kernex Microsystems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ex-AWS executive Amitabh Jacob joins Google Cloud in lead role
Amazon to New York City: Fuggedaboutit!
Google asks US Supreme Court to review Oracle case
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges
-
Sales decline 36.11% to Rs 3.15 croreNet Loss of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.154.93 -36 OPM %-60.32-125.76 -PBDT-1.54-6.43 76 PBT-1.54-6.99 78 NP-6.05-6.70 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU